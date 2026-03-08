Rock legends who walked away from alcohol and came back stronger

Independent Contributor

While some famous musicians from the "flower child" era 70s and 80s rock and roll, have passed away from lifestyles rife with substance abuse, several rock legends got help and went on to live long lives. Eric Clapton, Elton John, Alice Cooper, and Anthony Kiedis round out a list of now-sober greats who continue to thrive creatively and personally.

According to American Addiction Centers, musicians make up a massive 38.6% of drug-related celebrity deaths. Therefore, it's even more poignant when Steven Tyler has managed his struggles enough to go on a farewell tour with Aerosmith at age 77.

From awards to reviving past hits, getting clean has come with creative highs.

What Rock Legends Thrived After Sobriety?

Sober life has led to Grammys and acclaimed live performances for some. One performer has become known for their fitness, and another broke records with the greatest-selling live album of all time.

Elton John

One of the greatest sober rock legends is Elton John, who has been clean since 1990. He abused drugs and alcohol for 20 years before eventually going to several rehab meetings daily.

He even took a year off from working to focus on recovery. John's renowned career has since included four competitive Grammys and a Grammy Legend Award in 1999. He's been honest about his battles and helped to inspire others on the same journey.

Eric Clapton

The classic rock guitar god got treatment in 1987 and has been drug and alcohol-free ever since. He was intensely motivated by the birth of his late son, Conor. He's even gone on to found a drug and alcohol treatment center, the Crossroads Centre in Antigua, and raised millions of dollars for addiction care.

Since being sober, Clapton has continued to tour and receive critical acclaim. His MTV Live Unplugged performance in 1992 showcased a live and more bluesy version of his hit "Layla," which was well-received. The songs "Tears in Heaven" and "My Father's Eyes" were also major hits. His resulting Unplugged album won several Grammys in 1993 and became the best-selling live album of all time, according to Guinness World Records.

Anthony Kiedis

The singer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers has traded in getting high for fitness. His abs are a notable feature of his high-octane performances with the band.

Steven Tyler

Aerosmith frontman was saved by a 1988 intervention from bandmates. Since then, the band had a major resurgence in the late 80s and early 90s, which included hits such as "Love in an Elevator," "Cryin" and the Oscar-nominated song "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" from the 1998 film Armageddon. Despite a relapse, Tyler was strong enough for the band's "Peace Out" tour at age 77.

How Can Someone Get Sober?

Many musicians credited professional rehab with helping them in their battle. Regardless of fame or profession, Naltrexone the Ozempic for alcohol use, can reduce alcohol cravings and binge episodes. Getting professional help and having a supportive network around can ease withdrawal symptoms.

Sobriety Helped Rock and Roll Legends and Can Help You

Getting clean and sober has enabled some of the greatest rock legends to continue performing and winning awards well into old age. Some, such as Elton John and Eric Clapton, have had major career resurgences and zeniths after turning their lives around. Additionally, these icons have outlived many of their contemporaries and have been able to enjoy honors their late friends haven't.

