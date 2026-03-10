Inside Hollywood's biggest cryptocurrency investors

Independent Contributor

Some Hollywood celebrities involved in cryptocurrency investment are Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Paris Hilton, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

No one imagined how big cryptocurrency would get a decade or two ago. It has evolved from a financial experiment to a global financial movement, attracting interest from cryptocurrency investors across all industries, particularly from Hollywood.

Over the past decade, a lot of prominent Hollywood actors, producers, and entertainers have become active participants in the crypto space. Some invest directly into the currency, while others are involved in NFTs or blockchain startups.

They are helping bring cryptocurrency even more into the forefront of mainstream consciousness, which can only be a good thing.

Crypto Investments: Who Were the Early Celebrity Adopters?

Many celebrity cryptocurrency portfolios are substantial in 2026, but who were the early adopters of cryptocurrency, back when it first started getting attention? You might be surprised to hear this, but Ashton Kutcher was one of the earliest adopters of cryptocurrency.

In 2013, he started investing in cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and also in early cryptocurrency startups. His early involvement was one factor in bringing legitimacy to cryptocurrency in entertainment and venture capital circles.

His wife, Mila Kunis, is also heavily involved in cryptocurrency, particularly in blockchain-based entertainment. She helped launch the animated series Stoner Cats, which was funded through NFT sales that acted as access passes for viewers, even though it was later charged by the SEC for the illegal sale of $8 million worth of NFTs.

Web3 Entertainment: Who Are the Celebrities Involved in This?

Reese Witherspoon has publicly supported blockchain and NFT projects, particularly those promoting female creators in digital spaces. Whereas Gwyneth Paltrow has had a more advisory and investment-focused role. She joined the advisory board of the cryptocurrency wallet company Abra and has promoted blockchain education and adoption through her lifestyle brand.

NFT Art Collectors

Paris Hilton isn't only known for her role on the reality TV show, The Simple Life. She's also involved in NFTs, being one of the earliest celebrities to embrace digital art. She released NFT collections and frequently promotes blockchain art projects, referring to herself as a strong supporter of the metaverse and digital ownership.

These efforts illustrate how Hollywood talent is increasingly experimenting with blockchain-based media production, distribution, and financing models.

If you are feeling motivated by all of this, then it's time for you to start learning about the different types of cryptocurrency and investing in them as well. It's never too late to jump on this lucrative bandwagon.

Cryptocurrency Investors Come From All Walks of Life

Cryptocurrency truly has become the great unifier, with people from all demographics, countries, and interests (especially famous crypto investors) coming together to learn, invest, and build crypto investments.

If you haven't joined in the fun yet, what are you waiting for? Cryptocurrency investors all over the world will tell you, the ride has just begun. Cryptocurrency is still in its infancy, and there's still a lot more to come.

