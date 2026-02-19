How lenders decide your loan limit

Independent Contributor

A lender looks at your income, debt-to-income ratio, and credit score when making a judgment on your maximum loan amount eligibility.

When you are getting ready to apply for a loan, the first thing you are probably wondering about is what your loan limit is, that is, what is the maximum amount of money you can borrow. This is because you might have noticed that folks with similar incomes and backgrounds might get different loan amounts approved.

What are the loan approval criteria that lenders run by? What decides a borrower's eligibility or borrowing power?

Your Income and Employment Stability

This is the most important criterion that a lender will look at when deciding to lend you money and how much money to lend to you. What is your income level, and how long have you been at your current job?

The reason why they care about your income levels is to ensure you can pay back the loan without issues month by month. Your income will include the following:

Salary

Wages

Self-employment income

Bonuses

Commissions

Sometimes rental or investment income

Lenders also want you to have been working at the same job for two years or more, which indicates employment stability and reliability. Moving jobs frequently may appear as a bad sign for a lender, and they are less likely to lend to a person who has such an irregular income.

Your Debt-to-Income Ratio (DTI)

How much debt do you already hold? This is a big question that a lender will ask of you when deciding to lend you money.

If you are already in heavy debt with lots of high-interest credit card debt, then lenders are less likely to lend to you.

They calculate your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, which compares your monthly debt payments to your gross monthly income. Lenders calculate this by adding up obligations such as credit card payments, car loans, student loans, and housing expenses, then dividing that total by your income.

Lenders prefer a DTI that's below 36% to 43%. The lower your DTI, the higher your potential borrowing limit.

Your Credit Score and History

When was the last time you checked your credit report? It's crucial to keep an eye on your credit score, since it's an important number lenders and other financial institutions look at when deciding to lend you money.

The higher your credit score, the more likely lenders are to lend higher amounts of money to you. They will also look at:

A strong credit score proves to the lender that you are a reliable borrower. If you are having a hard time getting a loan from traditional lenders, consider short-term installment loans in Clearfield.

Loan Limit Depends On Many Criteria

Despite what you might think, your loan limit isn't random. It is carefully calculated by lenders based on a bunch of loan approval criteria, as listed above. If you wish to increase your loan limit, then you need to start improving your credit score and your income.

Please check our related articles on our website to keep learning and improving yourself.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.