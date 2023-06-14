Win a $500 Dinner For Dad for Father’s Day with AT&T

It’s Dad’s Day, so give him the gift of connection by spending some quality time together! AT&T is giving you the chance to win a dinner for your Dad, all you have to do is follow @HelloToPapa on Instagram and share a photo of you and your family member for a chance to win a $500 gift card to a local restaurant! Don’t forget to tag @HelloToPapa and use the hashtags, #HelloPapa #Sweepstakes or #HolaPapa #Sweepstakes. Dads put their heart into everything. Give them a gift from AT&T that connects them to everyone they love.