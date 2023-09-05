Join the Billy Madison Show and 99.5 KISS for the 2023 Komen San Antonio More Than Pink Walk

2023 Komen San Antonio MORE THAN PINK Walk

The Shops at La Cantera, San Antonio, TX

Sunday, October 8, 2023

7:30 a.m. Event Opens

8:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony

On Sunday, October 8, 2023, we will walk for the people who can’t: For those too weakened by treatment to join. For those who are suffering. For those we have lost. Together we will fight back against breast cancer.

MORE THAN PINK Walk® Event Day Schedule

8:00 am | Check-in and on-site registration opensBe sure to pick up your commemorative Komen Wrap for Opening CeremonyExplore our four pillars, visit the “We Remember” tent, meet our valued sponsors and more

8:15 am | Survivors and those living with Metastatic Breast Cancer meet at Hope VillageDon’t miss your opportunity to be in our group photo and get ready for Opening Ceremony

8:20 am | Walk Warm UpGather together and warm up

8:30 am | Opening CeremonyHonor Survivors as they walk down the Pathway of Hope, celebrate our top fundraisers, and listen to inspiring stories of resilience

9:00 am | Walk beginsGather your team and take action

All Day Long | Walk where you areCan’t join us Walk morning? Hop on the treadmill, take to your neighborhood sidewalks or the paths of your favorite local park or trail wherever you’re able to gather with friends, family, and team members near you.

Event Day Tools

Back Sign - Get ready for this weekend by printing and filling in your In Celebration / In Memory back sign now.

back sign now. ONE Community Photo Wall - Share your event day photos on social with #ONEKomen and #MoreThanPINK to add your photos to the wall!

THINGS TO KNOW