5 chances to win $1000 every weekday! Listen for the keyword weekdays at 7am, 9am, 11am, 1pm and 4pm!

KISS Cash Hole

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000! The $1000 KISS CASH HOLE Contest starts Monday, January 12 and goes through Friday, February 6*. That’s FOUR WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

Here’s how you could win from 99.5 KISS:

· Listen to 99.5 KISS Monday, January 12 through Friday, February 6* weekdays at 7am, 9am, 11am, 1pm, and 4pm*

· We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

· You have 30 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below (until 30 minutes past the hour)

· One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000

>>CLICK HERE for more contests and promotions!

*Excluding January 19, 2024 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)