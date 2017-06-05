Now Playing
Posted: June 05, 2017

Listen for the Metallica Double Shots...

 You could be watching Metallica in the FRONT ROW LOGE seats on June 14th, at the Alamodome!

By Jennifer Schultz

6/12-6/14: 

Listen Monday June 12th thru Wednesday June 14th at the top of the hour for a Metallica Double Shot (two Metallica songs in a row) 

When you hear the 2nd Metallica song begin be caller 9 at 470-KISS to win your tickets. 

 

Get the exact times every day on the KISSRocks App and Here

 

Don’t have the App? It’s free, download it now in the i-tunes or Google Play store 

 -Complete Rules Here

