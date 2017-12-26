Now Playing
Posted: December 26, 2017

All January...

By Jennifer Schultz

 

This January KISS brings you “Man” uary… (everything that a man wants)! 

 

Listen all month to score the “Man” ly est prizes like tickets to check out: 

 

-Monster Jam at the Alamodome (January 20 or 21st) 

-WWE Monday Night Raw 1/15th at the AT&T Center 

-Marilyn Manson 1/23rd at the Aztec Theatre 

-San Antonio Rampage (for Friday drink night) 

 

And starting January 22 thru 2/2 listen for Nard’s “manly moment” for the chance to win our Manly "Big Game" Grand Prize: 2nd row Spurs tickets (4/9); a mini refrid filled with cold adult refreshment; recliner; grill; a 60” LG HD TV to watch the “SuperB owl” and a box of meat! 

