Posted: June 08, 2017

Win Tickets every 15 minutes...

By Jennifer Schultz

99.5 KISS welcomes Metallica to the Alamodome Wednesday 6/14 

Come hang with Randy from 3-5p at Smoke The Restaurant on East Commerce (across from Sunset Station). 

  • Show him your KISSRocks App for your chance to win Metallica tickets EVERY 15 minutes 
  • Play Metallica trivia and you could walk away with an autographed Metallica cymbal, Ride the Lightning box set, entire Metallica cd catalog, and more!

-Alamodome info.

