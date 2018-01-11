Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority

Posted: January 11, 2018

Win Spurs tickets with Randy...

Comments

By Jennifer Schultz

Win Spurs tickets, watch the San Antonio Spurs with Randy Bonillas, and compete to be the Ultimate Spurs Road Warrior...

 

Join us at the following locations:      (locations will be updated as locations secured)

     Fri. 1/19 from 6:30-9:30p @ tbd

     Wed. 1/24 from 6:30-9:30p @ tbd

     Sat. 2/10 from 5-8pm @ Quatermain Pub, 13920 I35N in Live Oak (previously Hooligan’s)

     Sun. 2/25 from 3-6p @ tbd

     Sat. 3/10 from 7-10P @ Wingstop

     Wed. 4/4 from 7-10p @ Perfect Score, 6420 NW Loop 410

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

995KissRocks Instagram


CPS Work Zone Safety

CPS Work Zone Safety

Drive slowly and pay attention in CPS Energy work zones. Safety matters.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation