Posted: April 14, 2017

Win All Week...

Win your tickets to the 2017 Fiesta Oyster Bake to see POD and more on the Bud Light stage at St. Mary's University on Saturday, April 22nd.

 

Plus all winners qualify for the Grand Prize: Access into the Bud Light "Friendship Lounge" where you could meet POD 

 

Listen all week at 11am, 1pm, 3pm and in the mornings with the Billy Madison Show to win!

Stop by the KISS Compound on Saturday to find out how to win tickets to Bud Light River City Rock Fest! 

 

Tickets on sale NOW!

