Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority

Posted: May 24, 2017

Wanna Walk Metallica to the Stage?

Comments

By Jennifer Schultz

You could escort Metallica to the stage on June 14th at the Alamodome... 

 

5/29-6/9: Listen every weekday at 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p & 7p 

When you hear “Robert” from Metallica tell you to call now, be caller 9 at 470-KISS to win your tickets to see Metallica June 14th,at the Alamodome AND qualify for the Grand Prize: the chance to walk Metallica to the stage, a pair of floor tickets, and a commemorative Metallica flashlight! 

  

-Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks App

Don’t have the App? It’s free, download it now in the i-tunes or Google Play store

- Complete Rules Here 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation