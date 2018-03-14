Now Playing
Posted: March 14, 2018

Wanna Play with The BMS Guys?

Not an athlete? That’s ok, all you is to be good with your hands...

By Jennifer Schultz

Join the guys Friday, March 23rd for their Rock Paper Scissors Tournament.  

The Billy Madison Show’s Rock Paper Scissors Tournament will be open to only 96 participants.

The tournament winner will win $500 and will move on to the championship tournament in December. 

2nd place wins $250

SIGN UP for the tournament HERE

-All participants MUST be 21 or older

-All participants selected to participate will be contacted by Thursday, March 22nd, and must be available from 7-10pm on Friday, March 23rd.

-Official Tournament Rules ﻿HERE﻿

