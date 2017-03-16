Now Playing
Posted: March 16, 2017

Wanna Meet the Members of Metallica?

4/24-4/28: Listen every weekday at 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p & 5p 

When you hear “Kirk” from Metallica tell you to call now, be caller 9 at 470-KISS to win your tickets to see Metallica June 14th,at the Alamodome AND qualify for the Grand Prize: A meet and greet with the members of Metallica! 

 

-Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks App

Download it now in the I-tunes or Google Play store

Complete Rules Here 

