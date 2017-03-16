4/3-4/14: Listen every weekday at 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p & 5p

When you hear “James” from Metallica tell you to call now, be caller 9 at 470-KISS to win your tickets to see Metallica June 14th,at the Alamodome AND qualify for the Grand Prize: A backstage tour*!

*The backstage tour Grand Prize is an intimate glimpse behind the scenes of the Metallica touring world, production elements, stage set up, etc. It’s a look at what goes on behind the scenes on show day. Plus you will be able to “dine” in catering after the tour.

-Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks App

Download it now in the I-tunes or Google Play store

- Complete Rules Here