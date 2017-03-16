Now Playing
Posted: March 16, 2017

Wanna go backstage to get a behind the scenes of the Metallica touring world? 

 4/3-4/14: Listen every weekday at 9a, 11a, 1p, 3p & 5p 

When you hear “James” from Metallica tell you to call now, be caller 9 at 470-KISS to win your tickets to see Metallica June 14th,at the Alamodome AND qualify for the Grand Prize: A backstage tour*! 

 

*The backstage tour Grand Prize is an intimate glimpse behind the scenes of the Metallica touring world, production elements, stage set up, etc. It’s a look at what goes on behind the scenes on show day. Plus you will be able to “dine” in catering after the tour. 

 

-Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks App

Download it now in the I-tunes or Google Play store

- Complete Rules Here 

