Posted: January 05, 2017

Twice the GREEN...

KISS Welcomes Green Day in September to the AT&T Center.

And we’re giving you twice the GREEN...with a chance to see them here in the Alamo City AND Sin City!

 

1/9-1/27: Listen week days at 9am, 1pm, & 5pm for “Idiot” quotes from Nard from the Billy Madison Show  

When you hear it, be caller 9 at 470-KISS and win your tickets PLUS qualify for the GRAND PRIZE: a trip to see Green Day in Vegas!

 

-Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks App

Don’t have the App? It’s free, download it now in the i-tunes or Google Play store

-Checkout our rules

  

