By Tatar Bill

“Monday, December 4th make a donation to Toys for Tots at Gold’s Gym from 4pm-5pm! Kiss will be at 10455 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78250.

Make your donation and get registered to win a pair of tickets to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra performing 2 shows of their rock opera "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve”- The Best of TSO and More" Saturday, December 23rd at 3:30pm and 8pm at the AT&T Center.”