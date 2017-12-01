Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority

Posted: December 01, 2017

Toys for Tots at Gold’s Gym

Comments

By Tatar Bill

“Monday, December 4th make a donation to Toys for Tots at Gold’s Gym from 4pm-5pm! Kiss will be at 10455 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, TX 78250.

Make your donation and get registered to win a pair of tickets to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra performing 2 shows of their rock opera "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve”- The Best of TSO and More" Saturday, December 23rd at 3:30pm and 8pm at the AT&T Center.”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

995KissRocks Instagram


CPS Work Zone Safety

CPS Work Zone Safety

Drive slowly and pay attention in CPS Energy work zones. Safety matters.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation