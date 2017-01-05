Now Playing
Posted: January 05, 2017

Tickets On Sale this Friday 10AM...

KISS welcomes A Perfect Circle April 26, to the Freeman Coliseum. 

–Tickets will go on sale this Friday (1/13 10am)

Here's how to score your free tickets from us...

 

1/9-1/13: Win your tickets before you can buy them- Listen at 10am, 2pm, and 6pm 

1/16-1/20: Listen at 10am, 2pm, and 6pm to win your tickets!

 

