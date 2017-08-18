Tickets On Sale NOW...

By Jennifer Schultz

The Margarita Pour Off is back!

Presented by Missions Care

Saturday September 23rd, at Wolff Stadium.

Live music, great food, and enjoy the BEST margaritas in SA!

Sponsored by Don Ramon Tequila, Bud Light and the Margarita Man

Tickets are going on sale Friday 8/25

The 1st 500 tickets sold at all Don’s and Ben’s locations will be half price- only $10!!

All 1/2 price tickets will be purchased ONLY at Don’s & Ben’s locations while supplies last (only 500 available at $10 price)

Advance tickets are $15 & $20 day of at the gate

Must be 21 & up to attend event (ID required for entry)

More details here