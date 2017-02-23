Now Playing
Posted: February 23, 2017

See Metallica in LA...Details Here

99.5 KISS gives you Metallica Across North America

2/27-3/31: Listen every weekday at the top of EVERY HOUR from 6AM to 7PM 

When you hear Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to sneak backstage at Metallica 

be caller 9 at 470-KISS and win a KISS/ Metallica shirt and qualify for the weekly trip to see Metallica LIVE in LA, Boston, Denver, Toronto, or San Diego AND score a pair of tickets to see them here June 14th, at the Alamodome! 

You could win one of these Weekly Grand Prize Trips-

2/27-3/3: Metallica in LA at the Rose Bowl on 7/29/17

3/6-3/10: Metallica in Boston at Gillette Stadium on 5/19/17

3/13-3/17: Metallica in Denver at Sports Authority Field on 6/7/17

3/20-3/24: Metallica in Toronto at Roger Center on 7/16/17

3/27-3/31: Metallica in San Diego at Petco Park on 8/6/17

 

*Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks App

Don’t have the App? It’s free, download it now in the i-tunes or Google Play store

-Compete Rules Here

