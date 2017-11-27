Celebrating its 30th year of touring, Paramount’s Laser Spectacular has become a cult classic, presenting the music of Pink Floyd, as you have never seen it before.

We have your tickets all week - Listen Monday- Friday at 1pm to win a pair of tickets to the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular at the Majestic Theater on January 6th.

Majestic Theatre

Sat. January 6, 2018 : 8:00PM

Tickets: now on sale $28.50 - $34.50

Surrounded by walls of concert quality sounds, Laser Spectacular carries listeners away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, hi-def large screen video projection, and special lighting effects. Your senses are confronted with an array of visual displays, choreographed to the soundtrack during this spectacular Laser Light/Multimedia Show.

“Pink Floyd’s music is very dramatic and visual,” says Paramount’s producer Steve Monistere. “You can imagine images when you listen to Pink Floyd’s music. Without any lighting effects at all, there is still a show in your mind. Now imagine using lasers, lighting, video, and other special effects to interpret what your mind is ‘seeing.’ That is why people love this show so much. It touches on all their senses. The audience is a unique mix of fans from 15-65 years old. You just don’t see that often at a theatre show!”