Posted: March 08, 2017

McDonald's "i'm lovin’ it" Marriage proposal contest

3/13-3/24: One lucky guy will win the chance to propose to his girlfriend during the April 5th Spurs game with a diamond engagement ring provided by Americus Diamond in the McDonald's "i'm lovin’ it" Marriage proposal contest. 

Just tell us why you should win

ENTER HERE

The Grand Prize winner will receive:

     
  • A diamond engagement ring from Americus Diamond!
  • A pair of Plaza Level Spurs tickets to see the Spurs take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, April 5th at the AT&T Center!
  • Your marriage proposal featured in the AT&T Center during the Spurs April 5th game! 

Brought to you by McDonald's and San Antonio's Rock Station...99.5 KISS.

-Must be 18 to enter/ Click here for complete rules

