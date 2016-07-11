Now Playing
Posted: November 01, 2016

KISS giveaways

Here's What You Can Win...

Week of 11/7/16 

ON AIR: 

**Now thru 11/18: Listen weekdays at the top of the hour at 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, & 7p for the sound of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to spell “Anniversary” at BB-gunpoint. Then be caller number 9 at 470-K-I-S-S to win your tickets to the Billy Madison Show Listener Bash Featuring Drowning Pool on Friday, November 18th at the Aztec Theatre. Presented by 99.5 KISS. - Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks APP 

Listen to BMS to win: 

Mon-Fri: Listen for the sound of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to spell “Anniversary” at BB-gunpoint. Then be caller number 9 at 470-K-I-S-S to win your tickets to the Billy Madison Show Listener Bash Featuring Drowning Pool on Friday, November 18th at the Aztec Theatre. Presented by 99.5 KISS. - Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks APP/ -Must be 18 or older to win 

Listen to Jill to win: 

Mon only @ 10A: A pair of 5th row tickets to see Black Sabbath “The End tour” on November 12th at the AT&T Center- plus, all winners will qualify to win a commemorative limited edition Tour book and cd (for the last show ever). 

 

Mon-Fri at the top of the hour at 11a & 1p: Listen for the sound of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to spell “Anniversary” at BB-gunpoint. Then be caller number 9 at 470-K-I-S-S to win your tickets to the Billy Madison Show Listener Bash Featuring Drowning Pool on Friday, November 18th at the Aztec Theatre. Presented by 99.5 KISS. - Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks APP 

 

Tues only @ 10A: A pair of 2nd row tickets to see Black Sabbath “The End tour” on November 12th at the AT&T Center- plus, all winners will qualify to win a commemorative limited edition Tour book and cd (for the last show ever). 

 

Wed only @ 10A: A pair of 3rd row tickets to see Black Sabbath “The End tour” on November 12th at the AT&T Center- plus, all winners will qualify to win a commemorative limited edition Tour book and cd (for the last show ever). 

 

Thurs only @ 10A: A pair of 4th row tickets to see Black Sabbath “The End tour” on November 12th at the AT&T Center- plus, all winners will qualify to win a commemorative limited edition Tour book and cd (for the last show ever). 

 

Fri only @ 10A: A pair of Front row tickets to see Black Sabbath “The End tour” on November 12th at the AT&T Center- plus, all winners will qualify to win a commemorative limited edition Tour book and cd (for the last show ever). 

 

 

Listen to Randy to win: 

 

Mon-Fri at the top of the hour at 3p, 5p, and 7p: Listen for the sound of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to spell “Anniversary” at BB-gunpoint. Then be caller number 9 at 470-K-I-S-S to win your tickets to the Billy Madison Show Listener Bash Featuring Drowning Pool on Friday, November 18th at the Aztec Theatre. Presented by 99.5 KISS. - Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks APP 

Mon-Fri @ 4pm: A $25 Arch card compliments of McDonald's 

*McRib is back! it’s only available for a limited time, so don’t wait – swing by McDonald’s today! McDonald’s...i’m lovin’ it!

Mon-Fri @ 4pm: A Metallica catalog (that includes: Kill Em All, Ride The, Master, Justice, Black, Load, Re Load, St Anger, Death Magnetic & the “new” Hardwired….To Self Destruct!

______________________________________________________________________________________________ 

ONLINE CONTESTS: 

Every week throughout football season: Win a $25 McDonald's Arch card in the KISS Pigskin Picks... 

 

NOW-11/11: A four pack of tickets to check out the San Antonio Auto & Truck show going on November 10-13, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. 

 

On the KISSrocks App: 

Now thru 11/18 12N: Your “Bonus Chance” to win your tickets to the Billy Madison Show Listener Bash Featuring Drowning Pool on Friday, November 18th at the Aztec Theatre. Presented by 99.5 KISS.

