Posted: February 02, 2017

KISS Giveaways- Wk of 2/20/17

ON AIR: 

Listen to BMS to win: 

Tues & Thurs @ 9a- A pair of tickets to the Laser Spectacular- The Music of Pink Floyd at the Tobin Center on February 24th.- Tickets on sale now 

 

Listen to Jill to win: 

 

Mon-Fri @ 11a- On Sale Now/ A pair of tickets to see Metallica on June 14th, to the Alamodome -PLUS qualify for the Grand Prize: a limited edition tour lithograph!

-Tickets are on sale NOW 

 

Mon-Fri @ 2p- On Sale Now/ A pair of tickets to see Metallica on June 14th, to the Alamodome -PLUS qualify for the Grand Prize: a limited edition tour lithograph!

-Tickets are on sale NOW 

 

Listen to Randy to win: 

Mon/ Wed/ & Fri @ 3p- A pair of tickets to the Laser Spectacular- The Music of Pink Floyd at the Tobin Center on February 24th.- Tickets on sale now 

Mon-Fri @ 5p- On Sale Now/ A pair of tickets to see Metallica on June 14th, to the Alamodome -PLUS qualify for the Grand Prize: a personalized limited edition tour lithograph!

-Tickets are on sale NOW 

ONLINE CONTESTS: 

2/25-3/2: Register to win a four pack of tickets in the "Party Zone" section at the "Dollar Drink" night Friday, March 3rd, to see the San Antonio Rampage take on the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7:30p at the AT&T Center. -It's "Dollar Drink" night with $1 Draft.

On the KISSrocks App: 

All Weekend 2/18-2/19: Make sure your alerts are turned on on your KISSRocks App so you will know exactly when you can enter to win tickets to see Metallica on June 14th, at the Alamodome.

-Don’t have the App? It’s free, download it now in the i-tunes or Google Play store

Now-2/19: Register to win a pair of tickets to the Laser Spectacular- The Music of Pink Floyd at the Tobin Center on February 24th.- Tickets on sale now

Now-2/19: Tell us 3 names of presidents on any dollar bills to be entered to win $50 in Texas Lottery “Multiply The Cash” scratch tickets.2/20-2/24: We’ve got your “Bonus Chance” to enter to win a pair of tickets to see Metallica on June 14th, to the Alamodome -PLUS qualify for the Grand Prize: PLUS qualify for the Grand Prize: a limited edition tour lithograph! -Tickets are on sale NOW 

 -Don’t have the App? It’s free, download it now in the i-tunes or Google Play store

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

