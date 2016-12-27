Now Playing
Posted: December 27, 2016

KISS Giveaways Wk of 1/2/17

Here’s what you can win...

Comments

Week of 1/2/17 

ON AIR: 

Listen to Jill to win: 

Tues-Fri @ 11a: "Monster" Resolution/ A pair of tickets to check out the Monster Jam on Sunday, January 22nd, at the Alamodome. PLUS- you are qualified for the GRAND PRIZE: to be a judge at Monster Jam! -Tickets are on sale now/ KISSRocks.com for details

Listen to Randy to win: 

Tues-Fri @ 4p: "Monster" Resolution/ A pair of tickets to check out the Monster Jam on Sunday, January 22nd, at the Alamodome. PLUS- you are qualified for the GRAND PRIZE: to be a judge at Monster Jam! -Tickets are on sale now/ KISSRocks.com for details

________________________________________________________________________________________

ONLINE CONTESTS: 

Every week throughout football season: Win a $25 McDonald's Arch card in the KISS Pigskin Picks... 

 

1/2-1/8: Register to win a $100 Visa card and a run of engagement for Underworld: Blood Wars starring Kate Beckinsale in theatres January 6, 2017.

On the KISSrocks App: 

“Monster Jam Monday” 1/2 only: Make sure your app alerts are turn on and you’ll be the first to know when it’s your chance to enter to win a pair of tickets to check out the Monster Jam on Sunday January 22nd, at the Alamodome. -Tickets are on sale now

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

