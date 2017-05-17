Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority

Posted: May 17, 2017

KISS Giveaways- Wk of 5/29/17

Here’s What You Can Win...

Comments

By Jennifer Schultz

Listen to BMS to win: 

 

Mon-Fri @ 9a: AFTER "Robert" from Metallica tells you to call Now- Be caller #9 to win a pair of tickets to see Metallica Live at the Alamodome on June 14th, PLUS you are qualified for the Grand Prize: the chance to be on Metalica's security crew to escort Metallica to the stage- PLUS a pair floor seats and a commemorative Metallica flashlight! -Tickets will are on sale now

 

Tues-Fri: A pair of tickets to checkout Extreme Midget Wrestling June 8th, at The Aztec Theatre. 

- And don't miss Nard's Extreme Midget Match!!!  Tickets on sale now

 

 

Listen to Jill to win: 

 

Mon-Fri @ 11am & 1pm: AFTER "Robert" from Metallica tells you to call Now- Be caller #9 to win a pair of tickets to see Metallica Live at the Alamodome on June 14th, PLUS you are qualified for the Grand Prize: the chance to be on Metallica’s security crew to escort Metallica to the stage- PLUS a pair floor seats and a commemorative Metallica flashlight! -Tickets will are on sale now

 

Listen to Randy to win: 

 

Mon-Fri @ 3p, 5p, & 7p: AFTER "Robert" from Metallica tells you to call Now- Be caller #9 to win a pair of tickets to see Metallica Live at the Alamodome on June 14th, PLUS you are qualified for the Grand Prize: the chance to be on Metallica’s security crew to escort Metallica to the stage- PLUS a pair floor seats and a commemorative Metallica flashlight! -Tickets will are on sale now

Tues-Fri @ 4pm: A $25 Arch card compliments of McDonald's
- Introducing McDonald’s new Signature Crafted Recipes! Available only for a limited time, so head into McDonald’s and build your Signature Crafted Recipe sandwich today. McDonald’s… i’m lovin’ it!

_______________________________________________________________________

 

On the KISSrocks App: 

 

5/29-6/9 12N: We’ve got your “Bonus Chance” to enter to win a pair of tickets to see Metallica Live at the Alamodome on June 14th, PLUS you are qualified for the Grand Prize: the chance to be on Metallica’s security crew to escort Metallica to the stage- PLUS a pair floor seats and a commemorative Metallica flashlight! -Tickets will are on sale now

Don’t have the KISS App? It’s free, download it now in the i-tunes or Google Play store 

 

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation