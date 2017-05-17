KISS Giveaways- Wk of 5/29/17

Listen to BMS to win:
Mon-Fri @ 9a: AFTER "Robert" from Metallica tells you to call Now- Be caller #9 to win a pair of tickets to see Metallica Live at the Alamodome on June 14th, PLUS you are qualified for the Grand Prize: the chance to be on Metalica's security crew to escort Metallica to the stage- PLUS a pair floor seats and a commemorative Metallica flashlight! -Tickets will are on sale now
Tues-Fri: A pair of tickets to checkout Extreme Midget Wrestling June 8th, at The Aztec Theatre.
- And don't miss Nard's Extreme Midget Match!!! Tickets on sale now
Listen to Jill to win:
Mon-Fri @ 11am & 1pm: AFTER "Robert" from Metallica tells you to call Now- Be caller #9 to win a pair of tickets to see Metallica Live at the Alamodome on June 14th, PLUS you are qualified for the Grand Prize: the chance to be on Metallica’s security crew to escort Metallica to the stage- PLUS a pair floor seats and a commemorative Metallica flashlight! -Tickets will are on sale now
Listen to Randy to win:
Mon-Fri @ 3p, 5p, & 7p: AFTER "Robert" from Metallica tells you to call Now- Be caller #9 to win a pair of tickets to see Metallica Live at the Alamodome on June 14th, PLUS you are qualified for the Grand Prize: the chance to be on Metallica’s security crew to escort Metallica to the stage- PLUS a pair floor seats and a commemorative Metallica flashlight! -Tickets will are on sale now
Tues-Fri @ 4pm: A $25 Arch card compliments of McDonald's
- Introducing McDonald’s new Signature Crafted Recipes! Available only for a limited time, so head into McDonald’s and build your Signature Crafted Recipe sandwich today. McDonald’s… i’m lovin’ it!
_______________________________________________________________________
On the KISSrocks App:
5/29-6/9 12N: We’ve got your “Bonus Chance” to enter to win a pair of tickets to see Metallica Live at the Alamodome on June 14th, PLUS you are qualified for the Grand Prize: the chance to be on Metallica’s security crew to escort Metallica to the stage- PLUS a pair floor seats and a commemorative Metallica flashlight! -Tickets will are on sale now
Don’t have the KISS App? It’s free, download it now in the i-tunes or Google Play store
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself