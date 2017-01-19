Now Playing
Posted: January 19, 2017

KISS Giveaways- Wk of 1/23/17

Here’s What You Can Win...

ON AIR: 

Listen to BMS to win:

Mon-Fri @ 9a- On Sale Now/ A pair of tickets to see Green Day on September 9, at the AT&T Center PLUS, all winners qualify for flyaway to see Green Day LIVE in Las Vegas. 

–Tickets on sale NOW/ Details at KISSRocks.com

 

 Listen to Jill to win: 

 

Mon-Fri @ 11a- Win B4 Buy/ A pair of tickets to see Iron Maiden June 24, at the AT&T Center. –Tickets will go on sale Sat. (1/28)n 10am/ Details at KISSRocks.com 

  

Mon-Fri @ 1p- On Sale Now/ A pair of tickets to see Green Day on September 9, at the AT&T Center PLUS, all winners qualify for flyaway to see Green Day LIVE in Las Vegas. 

–Tickets on sale NOW/ Details at KISSRocks.com

 

Mon-Fri @ 2p- A pair of tickets to see 10 Years on January 28th, at Alamo City Hall.

 

 

Listen to Randy to win: 

Mon-Fri @ 3p- Win B4 Buy/ A pair of tickets to see Iron Maiden June 24, at the AT&T Center. –Tickets will go on sale Sat. (1/28)n 10am/ Details at KISSRocks.com

Mon-Thurs @ 4pm- A pair of tickets in the "Party Zone" section at the "Dollar Drink" night Friday, January 27th, to see the San Antonio Rampage take on the Ontario Reign at 7:30p at the AT&T Center. -It's "Dollar Drink" night with $1 Draft.

 Mon-Fri @ 5p- On Sale Now/ A pair of tickets to see Green Day on September 9, at the AT&T Center PLUS, all winners qualify for flyaway to see Green Day LIVE in Las Vegas. –Tickets on sale NOW/ Details at KISSRocks.com

________________________________________________________________________________________

ONLINE CONTESTS: 

Every week throughout football season: Win a $25 McDonald's Arch card in the KISS Pigskin Picks... 

1/21-1/26 12N: Register to win a four pack of tickets in the "Party Zone" section at the "Dollar Drink" night Friday, January 27th, to see the San Antonio Rampage take on the Ontario Reign at 7:30p at the AT&T Center. -It's "Dollar Drink" night with $1 Draft

1/23-1/29: Register to win a $100 Visa card and a run of engagement for Resident Evil: The Final Chapter in theatres January 27, 2017.

On the KISSrocks App: 

NOW-1/27 12NBonus Chance to win…A pair of tickets to see Green Day on September 9th, at the AT&T Center PLUS, all winners qualify for flyaway to see Green Day LIVE in Las Vegas. 

