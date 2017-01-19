KISS Giveaways- Wk of 1/30/17

ON AIR:

Listen to BMS to win:

Mon-Fri: A pair of tickets to check out Jeff Jeffries “ The Unusual Punishment Tour” March 30th, at The Tobin Center.

Mon/ Wed/ Fri: A "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. -Tickets are ON SALE NOW

Listen to Jill to win:

Mon-Fri @ 10am: A "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. -Tickets are ON SALE NOW

Mon-Fri @ 11am: On Sale Now/ A pair of tickets to see Iron Maiden June 24th at the AT&T Center.

Mon-Fri @ 1pm: A "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. -Tickets are ON SALE NOW

Mon-Fri @ 2pm: A pair of tickets to the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular at the Tobin Center on February 24th. - Tickets on sale Now

Listen to Randy to win:

Mon-Fri @ 3pm: On Sale Now/ A pair of tickets to see Iron Maiden June 24th at the AT&T Center.

Mon-Fri @ 4pm: A "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. -Tickets are ON SALE NOW



Mon-Thurs @ 5pm- A pair of tickets in the "Party Zone" section at the "Dollar Drink" night Friday, February 3rd, to see the San Antonio Rampage take on the Texas Stars at 7:30p at the AT&T Center. -It's "Dollar Drink" night with $1 Draft

Mon-Fri @ 6pm: A "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. -Tickets are ON SALE NOW

________________________________________________________________________________________

ONLINE CONTESTS:

Every week throughout football season: Win a $25 McDonald's Arch card in the KISS Pigskin Picks...

1/27-2/2 12N: Register to win a pair of tickets to see USA Rugby vs Uruguay on February 4th, at Toyota Field.

1/28-2/2 12N: Register to win a four pack of tickets in the "Party Zone" section at the "Dollar Drink" night Friday, February 3rd, to see the San Antonio Rampage take on the Texas Stars at 7:30p at the AT&T Center. -It's "Dollar Drink" night with $1 Draft

1/30-2/5: Register to win a pair of tickets to check out Jeff Jeffries “ The Unusual Punishment Tour” March 30th, at The Tobin Center.

2/3-2/7: Register to win a pair of Opening Day Rodeo Grounds passes.



On the KISSrocks App:

1/28-1/29: Win your Iron Maiden tickets all weekend on the New Improved KISSRocks App… Make sure you turn on alerts because you’ll know exactly when the next giveaway is to Iron Maiden June 24th at the AT&T Center. Don’t have the App? It’s free, download it now in the i-tunes or Google Play store

1/30-2/10: We’ve got your “Bonus Chance” to enter to win a "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more.