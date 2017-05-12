KISS Giveaways- Wk of 5/15

By Jennifer Schultz

Listen to BMS to win:

Mon-Fri @ 9a: AFTER you hear Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to sneak backstage- Be caller #9 to win a pair of tickets to the Bud Light River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center

Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. PLUS qualify for the Grand Prize "Rockstar Experience" which includes: limo to and from the show, Premium Hospitality Passes, and access into the Bud Light "Friendship Lounge" -Tickets on sale NOW

Listen to Jill to win:

Mon-Thurs @ 10am: Win Before Buy/ A pair of tickets to checkout WWE Smackdown LIVE to the AT&T Center July 11th. –Tickets will go on sale this Friday (5/19 10am)

Fri @ 6pm: On Sale Now/ A pair of tickets to checkout WWE Smackdown LIVE to the AT&T Center July 11th.

–Tickets on sale Now

Mon-Fri @ 4pm: A pair of tickets to check out Linkin Park (on their One More Light World Tour) August 23rd at the AT&T Center. -Tickets go on sale NOW

Listen to Randy to win:

On the KISSrocks App:

NOW-5/26 12N: We’ve got your “Bonus Chance” to enter to win a pair of tickets to the Bud Light River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. PLUS qualify for the Grand Prize "Rockstar Experience" which includes: limo to and from the show, Premium Hospitality Passes, and access into the Bud Light "Friendship Lounge" -Tickets on sale NOW

All weekend 5/20-5/21: Make sure your alerts are turned on your KISSRocks app so you will know exactly when you can enter to win a pair of 1 day admission tickets to check out Alamo City Comic Con 2017 coming to the Henry B. Convention Center May 26th-28th. -Tickets are on sale now

ONLINE CONTESTS:

5/15-5/21: : Enter to a pair of tickets to see The Cult on May 24th, at the Aztec Theater.