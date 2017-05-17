Now Playing
Posted: May 17, 2017

KISS Giveaways- Wk of 5/22/17

Here's what you can win...

By Jennifer Schultz

Listen to BMS to win: 

 

Mon-Fri @ 9a: AFTER you hear Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to sneak backstage- Be caller #9 for your LAST CHANCE to win a pair of tickets to the Bud Light River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center

Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. PLUS qualify for the Grand Prize "Rockstar Experience" which includes: limo to and from the show, Premium Hospitality Passes, and access into the Bud Light "Friendship Lounge" -Tickets on sale NOW

 

Listen to Jill to win: 

 

Mon-Fri @ 11am & 1pm: AFTER you hear Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to sneak backstage- Be caller #9 for your LAST CHANCE to win a pair of tickets to the Bud Light River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center

Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. PLUS qualify for the Grand Prize "Rockstar Experience" which includes: limo to and from the show, Premium Hospitality Passes, and access into the Bud Light "Friendship Lounge" -Tickets on sale NOW

 

 

Listen to Randy to win: 

 

Mon-Fri @ 3p, 5p, & 7p: AFTER you hear Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to sneak backstage- Be caller #9 for your LAST CHANCE to win a pair of tickets to the Bud Light River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center

Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. PLUS qualify for the Grand Prize "Rockstar Experience" which includes: limo to and from the show, Premium Hospitality Passes, and access into the Bud Light "Friendship Lounge" -Tickets on sale NOW

_______________________________________________________________________

 

On the KISSrocks App: 

 

NOW-5/26 12N: We’ve got your LAST “Bonus Chance” to enter to win a pair of tickets to the Bud Light River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. PLUS qualify for the Grand Prize "Rockstar Experience" which includes: limo to and from the show, Premium Hospitality Passes, and access into the Bud Light "Friendship Lounge" -Tickets on sale NOW

 

5/19 10AM-5/21: Make sure your alerts are turned on your KISSRocks app so you will know exactly when you can enter to win a pair of tickets to checkout WWE Smackdown LIVE to the AT&T Center July 11th. –Tickets on sale NOW 

 

Don’t have the KISSRocks App? It’s free, download it now in the i-tunes or Google Play store

 

