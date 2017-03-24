Now Playing
Posted: March 24, 2017

KISS Giveaways- Wk of 3/27/17

Here’s What You Can Win...

 Listen to BMS to win: 

 

Mon-Fri @ the top of EVERY HOUR 6-9a: AFTER you hear sounder of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to sneak backstage at Metallica- Be caller #9 to win a KISS/ Metallica shirt and qualify for a trip to see Metallica in San Diego at Petco Park AND tickets to see them here at the Alamodome! 

 

Listen to Jill to win: 

 

Mon-Fri @ the top of EVERY HOUR 10a-2p: AFTER you hear sounder of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to sneak backstage at Metallica- Be caller #9 to win a KISS/ Metallica shirt and qualify for a trip to see Metallica in San Diego at Petco Park AND tickets to see them here at the Alamodome! 

 

Listen to Randy to win: 

 

Mon-Fri @ the top of EVERY HOUR 3-7p: AFTER you hear sounder of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to sneak backstage at Metallica- Be caller #9 to win a KISS/ Metallica shirt and qualify for a trip to see Metallica in San Diego at Petco Park AND tickets to see them here at the Alamodome! 

 

Mon-Thurs @ 4:30P: A pair of tickets in the "Party Zone" section at the "Dollar Drink" night Friday, March 31st, to see the San Antonio Rampage take on the Stockton Heat at 7:30p at the AT&T Center. -It's "Dollar Drink" night with $1 Draft

  

________________________________________________________________________________________

 

On the KISSRocks App: 

 

3/27-3/31 12N: We’ve got your “Bonus Chance” to enter to win a KISS/ Metallica shirt and qualify for a trip to see Metallica in San Diego at Petco Park AND tickets to see them here at the Alamodome!

________________________________________________________________________________________

 

ONLINE CONTESTS: 

 

3/20-3/26: Register to win pair of tickets to check out Jim Jeffries “ The Unusual Punishment Tour” March 30th, at The Tobin Center. -Tickets are on sale now

3/24-3/30: Register to win a four pack of tickets in the "Party Zone" section at the "Dollar Drink" night Friday, March 31st, to see the San Antonio Rampage take on the Stockton Heat at 7:30p at the AT&T Center. -It's "Dollar Drink" night with $1 Draft

There are no comments yet.

 
 
 

