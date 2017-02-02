Now Playing
Posted: February 02, 2017

KISS Giveaways- Wk of 3/13/17

Here's What You Can Win...

Listen to BMS to win:

Mon-Fri @ the top of EVERY HOUR 6-9a: AFTER you play sounder of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to sneak backstage at Metallica- Be caller #9 to win a KISS/ Metallica shirt and qualify for a trip to see Metallica in Denver at Sports Authority Field AND tickets to see them here at the Alamodome! 

Tues & Thurs: Last Chance/ A pair of tickets to check out Game of Thrones live concert experience on March 16, 2017 at the AT&T Center. –Tickets are on sale now

 

Listen to Jill to win: 

 

Mon-Fri @ the top of EVERY HOUR 10a-2p: AFTER you play sounder of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to sneak backstage at Metallica- Be caller #9 to win a KISS/ Metallica shirt and qualify for a trip to see Metallica in Denver at Sports Authority Field AND tickets to see them here at the Alamodome! 

 

Mon-Thurs @ 11:30a: Last Chance/ A pair of tickets to check out Game of Thrones live concert experience on March 16, 2017 at the AT&T Center. –Tickets are on sale now

Listen to Randy to win: 

 

Mon-Fri @ the top of EVERY HOUR 3-7p: AFTER you play sounder of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to sneak backstage at Metallica- Be caller #9 to win a KISS/ Metallica shirt and qualify for a trip to see Metallica in Denver at Sports Authority Field AND tickets to see them here at the Alamodome!  

 

Mon-Thurs @ 3p: A pair of tickets in the "Party Zone" section at the "Dollar Drink" night Friday, March 17th, to see the San Antonio Rampage take on the San Diego Gulls at 7:30p at the AT&T Center. -It's "Dollar Drink" night with $1 Draft

________________________________________________________________________________________

ONLINE CONTESTS: 

CONT-3/16: Register to win a four pack of tickets in the "Party Zone" section at the "Dollar Drink" night Friday, March 17th, to see the San Antonio Rampage take on the San Diego Gulls at 7:30p at the AT&T Center. -It's "Dollar Drink" night with $1 Draft

________________________________________________________________________________________On the KISSRocks App:

3/6-3/10 12N: Your “Bonus Chance to win a KISS/ Metallica shirt and qualify for a trip to see Metallica in Denver at Sports Authority Field AND tickets to see them here at the Alamodome!

-Don’t have the App? It’s free, download it now in the i-tunes or Google Play store

