KISS Giveaways Wk of 1/9/17

Week of 1/9/17
ON AIR:
Listen to BMS to win:
Mon-Fri @ 9a- Listen for the “Idiot” quote from Nard from The Billy Madison Show, then be caller #9 to win a pair of tickets to see Green Day in September at the AT&T Center -PLUS, all winners qualify for the Grand Prize: a trip to see Green Day LIVE in Las Vegas. –Tickets will go on sale this Friday (1/13)
Listen to Jill to win:
Mon-Fri @ 10a- Win Before Buy/ A pair of tickets to see A Perfect Circle April 26, at the Freeman Coliseum.
–Tickets will go on sale this Friday (1/13 10am)
Mon-Fri @ 11am- A pair of tickets to see the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29th at the Alamodome.
–Tickets on sale now
Mon-Fri @ 1p- Listen for the “Idiot” quote from Nard from The Billy Madison Show, then be caller #9 to win a pair of tickets to see Green Day in September at the AT&T Center -PLUS, all winners qualify for the Grand Prize: a trip to see Green Day LIVE in Las Vegas. –Tickets will go on sale this Friday (1/13)
Mon-Fri @ 2p- Win Before Buy/ A pair of tickets to see A Perfect Circle April 26, at the Freeman Coliseum.
–Tickets will go on sale this Friday (1/13 10am)
Listen to Randy to win:
Mon-Thurs @ 4pm- A pair of tickets in the "Party Zone" section at the "Dollar Drink" night Friday, January 13th, to see the San Antonio Rampage take on the Iowa Wild at 7:30p at the AT&T Center. -It's "Dollar Drink" night with $1 Draft
Mon-Fri @ 5p- Listen for the “Idiot” quote from Nard from The Billy Madison Show, then be caller #9 to win a pair of tickets to see Green Day in September at the AT&T Center -PLUS, all winners qualify for the Grand Prize: a trip to see Green Day LIVE in Las Vegas. –Tickets will go on sale this Friday (1/13)
Mon-Fri @ 6p- Win Before Buy/ A pair of tickets to see A Perfect Circle April 26, at the Freeman Coliseum.
–Tickets will go on sale this Friday (1/13 10am)
________________________________________________________________________________________
ONLINE CONTESTS:
Every week throughout football season: Win a $25 McDonald's Arch card in the KISS Pigskin Picks...
1/7-1/12 12N: Register to win a four pack of tickets in the "Party Zone" section at the "Dollar Drink" night Friday, January 13th, to see the San Antonio Rampage take on the Iowa Wild at 7:30p at the AT&T Center. -It's "Dollar Drink" night with $1 Draft
Now- 3/5: Register to win a 360 degree camera with suction mount (valued at over $488) -compliments of Camera Exchange, your local camera experts.
On the KISSrocks App:
“Monster Jam Monday” 1/9 only: Make sure your app alerts are turn on and you’ll be the first to know when it’s your chance to enter to win a pair of tickets to check out the Monster Jam on Sunday January 22nd, at the Alamodome. -Tickets are on sale now
1/9-1/27 12N: Your BONUS CHANCE to win tickets to see Green Day in September at the AT&T Center PLUS, all winners qualify for the Grand Prize: a trip to see Green Day LIVE in Las Vegas.
