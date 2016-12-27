KISS Giveaways Wk of 1/9/17

Week of 1/9/17

ON AIR:

Listen to BMS to win:

Mon-Fri @ 9a- Listen for the “Idiot” quote from Nard from The Billy Madison Show, then be caller #9 to win a pair of tickets to see Green Day in September at the AT&T Center -PLUS, all winners qualify for the Grand Prize: a trip to see Green Day LIVE in Las Vegas. –Tickets will go on sale this Friday (1/13)

Listen to Jill to win:

Mon-Fri @ 10a- Win Before Buy/ A pair of tickets to see A Perfect Circle April 26, at the Freeman Coliseum.

–Tickets will go on sale this Friday (1/13 10am)

Mon-Fri @ 11am- A pair of tickets to see the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29th at the Alamodome.

–Tickets on sale now

Mon-Fri @ 1p- Listen for the “Idiot” quote from Nard from The Billy Madison Show, then be caller #9 to win a pair of tickets to see Green Day in September at the AT&T Center -PLUS, all winners qualify for the Grand Prize: a trip to see Green Day LIVE in Las Vegas. –Tickets will go on sale this Friday (1/13)

Mon-Fri @ 2p- Win Before Buy/ A pair of tickets to see A Perfect Circle April 26, at the Freeman Coliseum.

–Tickets will go on sale this Friday (1/13 10am)

Listen to Randy to win:

Mon-Thurs @ 4pm- A pair of tickets in the "Party Zone" section at the "Dollar Drink" night Friday, January 13th, to see the San Antonio Rampage take on the Iowa Wild at 7:30p at the AT&T Center. -It's "Dollar Drink" night with $1 Draft

Mon-Fri @ 5p- Listen for the “Idiot” quote from Nard from The Billy Madison Show, then be caller #9 to win a pair of tickets to see Green Day in September at the AT&T Center -PLUS, all winners qualify for the Grand Prize: a trip to see Green Day LIVE in Las Vegas. –Tickets will go on sale this Friday (1/13)

Mon-Fri @ 6p- Win Before Buy/ A pair of tickets to see A Perfect Circle April 26, at the Freeman Coliseum.

–Tickets will go on sale this Friday (1/13 10am)

________________________________________________________________________________________

ONLINE CONTESTS:

Every week throughout football season: Win a $25 McDonald's Arch card in the KISS Pigskin Picks...

1/7-1/12 12N: Register to win a four pack of tickets in the "Party Zone" section at the "Dollar Drink" night Friday, January 13th, to see the San Antonio Rampage take on the Iowa Wild at 7:30p at the AT&T Center. -It's "Dollar Drink" night with $1 Draft

Now- 3/5: Register to win a 360 degree camera with suction mount (valued at over $488) -compliments of Camera Exchange, your local camera experts.

On the KISSrocks App:

“Monster Jam Monday” 1/9 only: Make sure your app alerts are turn on and you’ll be the first to know when it’s your chance to enter to win a pair of tickets to check out the Monster Jam on Sunday January 22nd, at the Alamodome. -Tickets are on sale now

1/9-1/27 12N: Your BONUS CHANCE to win tickets to see Green Day in September at the AT&T Center PLUS, all winners qualify for the Grand Prize: a trip to see Green Day LIVE in Las Vegas.