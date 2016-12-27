KISS Giveaways Wk of 1/16/17

Week of 1/16/17

ON AIR:

Listen to BMS to win:

Mon-Fri @ 8a- Last Chance/ A pair of tickets to check out the Monster Jam on Saturday January 21st, at the Alamodome. -Tickets are on sale now

Mon-Fri @ 9a- On Sale Now/ A pair of tickets to see Green Day September 8th, at the AT&T Center -PLUS, all winners qualify for the Grand Prize: a trip to see Green Day LIVE in Las Vegas. –Tickets on sale NOW

Listen to Jill to win:

Mon-Fri @ 10a- On Sale NOW/ A pair of tickets to see A Perfect Circle April 26, at the Freeman Coliseum.

–Tickets on sale NOW

Mon-Fri @ 11am- A pair of tickets to see the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29th at the Alamodome. –Tickets on sale now

Mon-Fri @ 1p- On Sale Now/ A pair of tickets to see Green Day September 8th, at the AT&T Center -PLUS, all winners qualify for the Grand Prize: a trip to see Green Day LIVE in Las Vegas. –Tickets on sale NOW

Mon-Fri @ 2p- On Sale NOW/ A pair of tickets to see A Perfect Circle April 26, at the Freeman Coliseum.

–Tickets on sale NOW

Listen to Randy to win:

Mon-Fri @ 3p- Last Chance/ A pair of tickets to check out the Monster Jam on Saturday January 21st, at the Alamodome. -Tickets are on sale now

Mon-Thurs @ 4pm- A pair of tickets in the "Party Zone" section at the "Dollar Drink" night Friday, January 20th, to see the San Antonio Rampage take on the Manitoba Moose at 7:30p at the AT&T Center. -It's "Dollar Drink" night with $1 Draft

Mon-Fri @ 5p- On Sale Now/ A pair of tickets to see Green Day September 8th, at the AT&T Center -PLUS, all winners qualify for the Grand Prize: a trip to see Green Day LIVE in Las Vegas. –Tickets on sale NOW

Mon-Fri @ 6p- On Sale NOW/ A pair of tickets to see A Perfect Circle April 26, at the Freeman Coliseum.

–Tickets on sale NOW

________________________________________________________________________________________

ONLINE CONTESTS:

Every week throughout football season: Win a $25 McDonald's Arch card in the KISS Pigskin Picks...

1/14-1/15 12N: Register to win a four pack of tickets in the "Party Zone" section at the "Dollar Drink" night Friday, January 20th, to see the San Antonio Rampage take on the Manitoba Moose at 7:30p at the AT&T Center. -It's "Dollar Drink" night with $1 Draft

1/14-1/19 12N: Last Chance/ Enter to win a pair of tickets to check out the Monster Jam on Saturday January 21st, at the Alamodome. -Tickets are on sale now

On the KISSrocks App:

“Monster Jam Monday” 1/16 only: Make sure your app alerts are turn on and you’ll be the first to know when it’s your chance to enter to win a pair of tickets to check out the Monster Jam on Sunday January 22nd, at the Alamodome. -Tickets are on sale now

NOW-1/27 12N: Your BONUS CHANCE to win tickets to see Green Day September 8th, at the AT&T Center PLUS, all winners qualify for the Grand Prize: a trip to see Green Day LIVE in Las Vegas.