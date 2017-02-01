Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority

Posted: February 01, 2017

KISS Giveaways- Wk of 2/6/17

Here's What You Can Win...

Comments

ON AIR: 

Listen to BMS to win: 

Mon/ Wed/ Fri: A "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. -Tickets are ON SALE NOW 

Listen to Jill to win: 

Mon-Fri @ 10am: A "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. -Tickets are ON SALE NOW 

Mon-Fri @ 1pm: A "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. -Tickets are ON SALE NOW 

Listen to Randy to win: 

Mon-Fri @ 4pm: A "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. -Tickets are ON SALE NOW

Mon-Fri @ 6pm: A "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. -Tickets are ON SALE NOW

________________________________________________________________________________________

ONLINE CONTESTS: 

Now thru 2/7: Register to win a pair of Opening Day February 9th, Rodeo Grounds passes.

1/30-2/5: Register to win a pair of tickets to check out Laser Spectacular- The Music of Pink Floyd on February 24th, at The Tobin Center.

2/6-2/19: Tell us 3 names of presidents on any dollar bill to be entered to win $50 in Texas Lottery “Multiply The Cash” scratch tickets.

On the KISSrocks App: 

Now thru 2/10: We’ve got your “Bonus Chance” to enter to win a "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more.  -Find out how to buy your own “Threesome” (of tickets) here

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation