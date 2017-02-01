KISS Giveaways- Wk of 2/6/17

ON AIR:

Listen to BMS to win:

Mon/ Wed/ Fri: A "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. -Tickets are ON SALE NOW

Listen to Jill to win:

Mon-Fri @ 10am: A "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. -Tickets are ON SALE NOW

Mon-Fri @ 1pm: A "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. -Tickets are ON SALE NOW

Listen to Randy to win:

Mon-Fri @ 4pm: A "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. -Tickets are ON SALE NOW

Mon-Fri @ 6pm: A "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. -Tickets are ON SALE NOW

________________________________________________________________________________________

ONLINE CONTESTS:

Now thru 2/7: Register to win a pair of Opening Day February 9th, Rodeo Grounds passes.

1/30-2/5: Register to win a pair of tickets to check out Laser Spectacular- The Music of Pink Floyd on February 24th, at The Tobin Center.



2/6-2/19: Tell us 3 names of presidents on any dollar bill to be entered to win $50 in Texas Lottery “Multiply The Cash” scratch tickets.

On the KISSrocks App:

Now thru 2/10: We’ve got your “Bonus Chance” to enter to win a "3some" of tickets to check out River City Rock Fest on May 27th, at the AT& T Center Featuring Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, & more. -Find out how to buy your own “Threesome” (of tickets) here