KISS Giveaways- Wk of 6/26/17

By Jennifer Schultz

Listen to BMS to win:

Mon-Fri: Win a Hustler Hollywood prize pack with $20 gift card to celebrate Hustler Hollywood’s Anniversary.

-Hustler Hollywood, the unique boutique, is celebrating its 1 year anniversary, Friday from 4pm-7pm. Join them for drinks, food, prizes and more -- plus enjoy 10% off your purchase. Hustler Hollywood is located at 9360 I-10 Frontage Road

Tues/ Thurs & Fri: Last Chance/ A pair of tickets to see Bush on 7/3 at the Aztec Theatre.

Wed @ 9a: It's WWE Wednesday- Win a pair of tickets to checkout WWE Smackdown LIVE to the AT&T Center July 11th. -See your WWE favorites live in action (Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, The USO's, New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Natalya, and many more) –Tickets are on sale NOW

Listen to Jill to win:

Mon-Fri @ 11a: Last Chance/ A pair of tickets to see Bush on 7/3 at the Aztec Theatre.

Wed @ 2p: It's WWE Wednesday- Win a pair of tickets to checkout WWE Smackdown LIVE to the AT&T Center July 11th. -See your WWE favorites live in action (Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, The USO's, New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Natalya, and many more) –Tickets are on sale NOW

Listen to Randy to win:

Mon-Fri @ 3p: Last Chance/ A pair of tickets to see Bush on 7/3 at the Aztec Theatre.

Mon-Fri @ 4p: A $50 Main Event gift card - Main Event is heading for FUN with the Summer FUNpass valid now through September 4th -Enjoy All You Can Play Bowling, Billiards, Laser tag, Gravity and more starting at $12.95

Mon-Fri @ 5p: A four pack of tickets to Six Flags Fiesta Texas to celebrate Fourth Fest July 2nd-4th- Compliments of Coke!

-Fourth Fest will feature the area's largest fireworks display and you get exclusive early ride times when you present a Coca-Cola® product along with a park admission or Season Pass.

Wed @ 6p: It's WWE Wednesday- Win a pair of tickets to checkout WWE Smackdown LIVE to the AT&T Center July 11th. -See your WWE favorites live in action (Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, The USO's, New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Natalya, and many more) –Tickets are on sale NOW

Starting Fri @ 5p: It's 4 on the 4th...Win 4 tickets to checkout WWE Smackdown LIVE to the AT&T Center July 11th. -See your WWE favorites live in action (Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, The USO's, New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Natalya, and many more) –Tickets are on sale NOW

________________________________________________________________________________

On the KISSrocks App:

6/28 only: It's WWE Wednesday- enter to win a pair of tickets to checkout WWE Smackdown LIVE to the AT&T Center July 11th. -See your WWE favorites live in action (Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, The USO's, New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Natalya, and many more) –Tickets are on sale NOW

6/30-7/4:It's 4 on the 4th...Enter to win 4 tickets to checkout WWE Smackdown LIVE to the AT&T Center July 11th. -See your WWE favorites live in action (Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, The USO's, New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Natalya, and many more) –Tickets are on sale NOW

_________________________________________________________________________________

On the KISSrocks.com:

NOW-8/25: Enter to win a special “herb” delivery to your summer party or cookout from Derek and the 99.5 KISS Krew!

Winner will receive a case of Tequiponch Herb Formula delivered to their party in San Antonio. 1 winner will be selected each month

-Contest is only open to legal residents of Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, or Wilson, counties in the State of Texas, who are 21 years or older at the time of entry and who are in possession of a valid government-issued photo ID and a Social Security card.

6/26-7/2: Enter to win a four pack of tickets to check out the Warped Tour on 7/29 in the AT&T Center parking lot.