Posted: July 23, 2017

KISS Giveaways...

Here's what you can win...

Week of 9/25/17 

All week listen at the top of EVERY HOUR 6AM to 7PM. 

When you hear Nard from the Billy Madison Show try to “Blow This Town”, 

be caller 9 at 470-KISS and get registered for your chance to win a trip 

to see NIN with A Perfect Circle in Sacramento!  

-Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks App

   

Listen to BMS to win:

All week- A Hustler Hollywood prize pack that includes a $20 gift card

-And remember Hustler Hollywood has everything you need to have a one of a kind sexy Halloween look. Go by to check out their Halloween costumes, accessories, and other treats!

Listen to Jill to win:

Starting Friday @ 11am: A pair of tickets to see Scorpions and Megadeth on October 11th at the Freeman Coliseum and you are qualified for the Grand Prize: a meet & greet with Scorpions!

Listen to Randy to win: 

Starting Friday @ 3pm: A pair of tickets to see Scorpions and Megadeth on October 11th at the Freeman Coliseum and you are qualified for the Grand Prize: a meet & greet with Scorpions!

____________________________________________

 

On the KISSrocks.com: 

 

NOW-1/5/18: Enter to win a special “herb” delivery to your halftime party from Derek and the 99.5 KISS Krew!

Winner will receive a case of Tequiponch Herb Formula delivered to their party in San Antonio. 1 winner will be selected each month

 

Every week throughout football season: Win a $25 gift card in the KISS Pigskin Picks...

_______________________________________________________________________

Week of 10/2/17 

Listen to BMS to win:

Listen to Jill to win:

Listen to Randy to win: 

____________________________________________ 

On the KISSrocks.com:

 

NOW-1/5/18: Enter to win a special “herb” delivery to your halftime party from Derek and the 99.5 KISS Krew!Winner will receive a case of Tequiponch Herb Formula delivered to their party in San Antonio. 1 winner will be selected each month 

Every week throughout football season: Win a $25 gift card in the KISS Pigskin Picks...

-Contest is only open to legal residents of Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, or Wilson, counties in the State of Texas, who are 21 years or older at the time of entry and who are in possession of a valid government-issued photo ID and a Social Security card.

 

