KISS Giveaways- Wk of 12/26/16

ON AIR:

Listen to Jill to win:

Tues-Fri @ 11a: "Monster" Resolution/ A pair of tickets to check out the Monster Jam on Saturday, January 21st, at the Alamodome. PLUS- you are qualified for the GRAND PRIZE: to be a judge at Monster Jam! -Tickets are on sale now

Listen to Randy to win:

Tues-Fri @ 3p: A 4 pack of tickets to experience the re-imagined Santikos Embassy Theatre at 281 & Bitters. -Enjoy the their luxury recliners, all laser projection with premium sound, full service bar, enhanced food options and more

Tues-Fri @ 4p: "Monster" Resolution/ A pair of tickets to check out the Monster Jam on Saturday, January 21st, at the Alamodome. PLUS- you are qualified for the GRAND PRIZE: to be a judge at Monster Jam! -Tickets are on sale now

________________________________________________________________________________________

ONLINE CONTESTS:

Every week throughout football season: Win a $25 McDonald's Arch card in the KISS Pigskin Picks...

On the KISSrocks App:

12/27-1/1: Make sure your app alerts are turn on and you’ll be the first to know when it’s your chance to enter to win tickets to River City Rock Fest Featuring: Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, and more on May 27th at the AT&T Center. -Tickets are on sale NOW