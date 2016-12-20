Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority

Posted: December 20, 2016

KISS Giveaways- Wk of 12/26/16

Here’s What You Can Win...

Comments

ON AIR: 

Listen to Jill to win: 

Tues-Fri @ 11a: "Monster" Resolution/ A pair of tickets to check out the Monster Jam on Saturday, January 21st, at the Alamodome. PLUS- you are qualified for the GRAND PRIZE: to be a judge at Monster Jam! -Tickets are on sale now

Listen to Randy to win: 

Tues-Fri @ 3p: A 4 pack of tickets to experience the re-imagined Santikos Embassy Theatre at 281 & Bitters. -Enjoy the their luxury recliners, all laser projection with premium sound, full service bar, enhanced food options and more

Tues-Fri @ 4p: "Monster" Resolution/ A pair of tickets to check out the Monster Jam on Saturday, January 21st, at the Alamodome. PLUS- you are qualified for the GRAND PRIZE: to be a judge at Monster Jam! -Tickets are on sale now

________________________________________________________________________________________

ONLINE CONTESTS: 

Every week throughout football season: Win a $25 McDonald's Arch card in the KISS Pigskin Picks... 

On the KISSrocks App: 

12/27-1/1: Make sure your app alerts are turn on and you’ll be the first to know when it’s your chance to enter to win tickets to River City Rock Fest Featuring: Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, and more on May 27th at the AT&T Center. -Tickets are on sale NOW

 

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation