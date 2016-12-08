Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority

Posted: December 08, 2016

KISS Giveaways- Week of 12/19/16

Here's What You Can Win...

Comments

Listen to Jill to win: 

 

Mon-Thurs @ 10a- A pair of tickets to see the WWE "Royal Rumble" (back for the 1st time in 20 years) on January 29th, at the Alamodome. PLUS qualify for Grand Prize: Floor seats (and you get a commemorative chair to keep) -Tickets are on sale NOW

 

Mon-Thurs @ 11a & 1p: Win B4 Buy/ A pair of tickets to River City Rock Fest Featuring: Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, and more on May 27th at the AT&T Center. -Tickets are on sale NOW

 

Mon-Thurs @ 2p: A pair of tickets to check out the Monster Jam on Sunday January 22nd, at the Alamodome. -Tickets are on sale now

 

Listen to Randy to win: 

 

Mon-Thurs @ 3p: A 4 pack of tickets to Six Flags Fiesta Texas' Holiday in the Park.

 

Mon-Thurs @ 4p- A pair of tickets to see the WWE "Royal Rumble" (back for the 1st time in 20 years) on January 29th, at the Alamodome. PLUS qualify for Grand Prize: Floor seats (and you get a commemorative chair to keep) -Tickets are on sale NOW

 

Mon-Thurs @ 5p: Win B4 Buy/ A pair of tickets to River City Rock Fest Featuring: Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, and more on May 27th at the AT&T Center. -Tickets are on sale NOW

 

Mon-Thurs @ 6p: A pair of tickets to check out the Monster Jam on Sunday January 22nd, at the Alamodome. -Tickets are on sale now

________________________________________________________________________________________

 

ONLINE CONTESTS: 

Every week throughout football season: Win a $25 McDonald's Arch card in the KISS Pigskin Picks... 

NOW-12/25: Register to win a pair of tickets to check out the Monster Jam on Sunday January 22nd, at the Alamodome. -Tickets are on sale now

 

12/16 5p-12/18: Rock Fest Winning Weekend/ We’ve got your chance to enter to win a pair of tickets to River City Rock Fest Featuring: Def Leppard, Godsmack, Papa Roach, Offspring, and more on May 27th at the AT&T Center.

12/19-12/25: Register to win your copy of "The Magnificent 7" starring Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt.

-Don't miss this badass, modern gun slinging action film from director Antonie Fuqua- Now available on Blu pay & digital, rated PG-13

 

On the KISSrocks App: 

12/16-12/20Enter to win a pair of 1st ROW tickets to check out the Trans-Siberian Orchestra performing their rock opera "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve”- The Best of TSO and More" Wednesday, December 21st, at the AT&T Center.

 

12/20-12/26Enter to win tickets to see the WWE "Royal Rumble" (back for the 1st time in 20 years) on January 29th, at the Alamodome. PLUS qualify for Grand Prize: Floor seats (and you get a commemorative chair to keep) -Tickets are on sale NOW

 

 

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2016 Rovi Corporation