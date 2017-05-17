KISS Giveaways- Here’s What You Can Win...

By Jennifer Schultz

Wk of 6/5/17

Listen to BMS to win:

Mon-Fri @ 9a: It's your LAST CHANCE to win a pair of tickets to see Metallica Live at the Alamodome on June 14th, PLUS become qualified for the Grand Prize: the chance to be on Metallica’s security crew to escort Metallica to the stage, a pair of floor seats and a commemorative Metallica flashlight! Just listen for “Robert" from Metallica to tell you to call now the be caller #9.

-Tickets will are on sale NOW

Mon-Thurs: A pair of tickets to checkout Extreme Midget Wrestling June 8th, at The Aztec Theatre. - And don't miss Nard's Extreme Midget Match!!! - Tickets on sale now

Listen to Jill to win:

Listen to Randy to win:

Wk of 6/12/17

﻿Mon-Wed﻿: You could be watching Metallica in the FRONT ROW LOGE seats on June 14th,at the Alamodome…

Listen Monday thru Wednesday at the top of the hour for the Metallica Double Shots.When you hear the 2nd Metallica song start be caller 9 at 470-KISS to win your tickets.



Listen to Randy to win:

Mon-Fri @ 4p: A four pack of one day tickets to Six Flags Fiesta Texas -compliments of Coca Cola!

On the KISSrocks.com:

6/10-6/15: Tell us why your dad is a super dad #Super dad at superdad@gmail.com to win a "Spread Your Wings" ifly voucher that includes: 4 flights (2 per person), personalized flight certificate, & 2 free video clips from flight session.

Now-8/25: Enter to win a special “herb” delivery to your summer party or cookout from Derek and the 99.5 KISS Krew! Winner will receive a case of Tequiponch Herb Formula delivered to their party in San Antonio. 1 winner will be selected each month

-Contest is only open to legal residents of Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, or Wilson, counties in the State of Texas, who are 21 years or older at the time of entry and who are in possession of a valid government-issued photo ID and a Social Security card.

On the KISSrocks App:

Don’t have the KISS App? It’s free, download it now in the i-tunes or Google Play store