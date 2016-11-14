Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Posted: November 14, 2016

KISS Giveaways- Here's What You Can Win...

Week of 11/14/16

ON AIR: 

**Now thru 11/18: Listen weekdays at the top of the hour at 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, & 7p for the sound of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to spell “Anniversary” at BB-gunpoint. Then be caller number 9 at 470-K-I-S-S to win your tickets to the Billy Madison Show Listener Bash Featuring Drowning Pool on Friday, November 18th at the Aztec Theatre. Presented by 99.5 KISS. - Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks APP 

Listen to BMS to win: 

Mon-Fri: Listen for the sound of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to spell “Anniversary” at BB-gunpoint. Then be caller number 9 at 470-K-I-S-S to win your tickets to the Billy Madison Show Listener Bash Featuring Drowning Pool on Friday, November 18th at the Aztec Theatre. Presented by 99.5 KISS. - Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks APP/ -Must be 18 or older to win 

 

Listen to Jill to win: 

Mon-Fri @ 10a & 2p: Win it Before You can Buy It/ A copy of Metallica's new "Hardwired….To Self Destruct” PLUS- qualify for trip for two from San Antonio to Oakland for December Metallica show at the Fox Theater.

Mon-Fri at the top of the hour at 11a & 1p: Listen for the sound of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to spell “Anniversary” at BB-gunpoint. Then be caller number 9 at 470-K-I-S-S to win your tickets to the Billy Madison Show Listener Bash Featuring Drowning Pool on Friday, November 18th at the Aztec Theatre. Presented by 99.5 KISS. - Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks APP 

 

 Listen to Randy to win: 

 

Mon-Fri at the top of the hour at 3p, 5p, and 7p: Listen for the sound of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to spell “Anniversary” at BB-gunpoint. Then be caller number 9 at 470-K-I-S-S to win your tickets to the Billy Madison Show Listener Bash Featuring Drowning Pool on Friday, November 18th at the Aztec Theatre. Presented by 99.5 KISS. - Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks APP 

 

Mon-Fri @ 4p & 6p: Win it Before You can Buy It/ A copy of Metallica's new "Hardwired….To Self Destruct” PLUS- qualify for trip for two from San Antonio to Oakland for December Metallica show at the Fox Theater.

______________________________________________________________________________________________ 

ONLINE CONTESTS: 

Every week throughout football season: Win a $25 McDonald's Arch card in the KISS Pigskin Picks... 

On the KISSrocks App: 

Now thru 11/18 12N: Your “Bonus Chance” to win your tickets to the Billy Madison Show Listener Bash Featuring Drowning Pool on Friday, November 18th at the Aztec Theatre. Presented by 99.5 KISS.

