KISS Giveaways- Here's What You Can Win...

ON AIR:

**Now thru 11/18: Listen weekdays at the top of the hour at 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, & 7p for the sound of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to spell “Anniversary” at BB-gunpoint. Then be caller number 9 at 470-K-I-S-S to win your tickets to the Billy Madison Show Listener Bash Featuring Drowning Pool on Friday, November 18th at the Aztec Theatre. Presented by 99.5 KISS. - Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks APP

Listen to BMS to win:

- Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks APP/ Must be 18 or older to win

Mon-Fri @ 9A: A pair of tickets to all 3 days of the Alamo City Comic Con October 28th, 29th, & 30th, at the Henry B. Convention Center. -Ticket are available now

Listen to Jill to win:

Mon-Fri @ 2P: A pair of tickets to Six Flags Fiesta Texas to check out Fright Fest- Compliments of Coke!

Listen to Randy to win:

Starting Fri @ 4P: Last Chance/ A pair of tickets to see Evanescence November 3rd at the Majestic Theatre

PLUS qualify for FRONT ROW tickets! -Tickets on sale NOW

Mon-Thurs @ 5:30P: A pair of VIP tickets to the 2016 Spurs House Party Presented by 99.5 KISS on Friday, October 28th at the Bud Light Courtyard at the AT&T Center. (VIP ticket includes: access to balcony area overlooking courtyard, 2 drinks & snacks.)

Mon- Thurs @ 6P: A pair of tickets to all 3 days of the Alamo City Comic Con October 28th, 29th, & 30th, at the Henry B. Convention Center. -Ticket are available now

______________________________________________________________________________________________

ONLINE CONTESTS:

Every week throughout football season: Win a $25 McDonald's Arch card in the KISS Pigskin Picks...

Now thru 10/25: A pair of tickets to all 3 days of the Alamo City Comic Con October 28th, 29th, & 30th, at the Henry B. Convention Center.

10/21-11/11: A four pack of tickets to check out the San Antonio Auto & Truck show going on November 10-13, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

On the KISSrocks App:

Now thru 11/18 12N: Your “Bonus Chance” to win your tickets to the Billy Madison Show Listener Bash Featuring Drowning Pool on Friday, November 18th at the Aztec Theatre. Presented by 99.5 KISS.