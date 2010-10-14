Now Playing
Posted: October 10, 2016

KISS Giveaways- Here's What You Can Win...

Week of 10/17/16

ON AIR: 

10/17-11/18: Listen weekdays at the top of the hour at 11a, 1p, 3p, 5p, & 7p for the sound of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to spell “Anniversary” at BB-gunpoint. Then be caller number 9 at 470-K-I-S-S to win your tickets to the Billy Madison Show Listener Bash Featuring Drowning Pool on Friday, November 18th at the Aztec Theatre. Presented by 99.5 KISS - Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks APP 

Listen to BMS to win: 

Mon-Fri: Listen for the sound of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to spell “Anniversary” at BB-gunpoint. Then be caller number 9 at 470-K-I-S-S to win your tickets to the Billy Madison Show Listener Bash Featuring Drowning Pool on Friday, November 18th at the Aztec Theatre. Presented by 99.5 KISS. - Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks APP 

-Must be 18 or older to win 

Mon-Fri @ 8A: On Sale Now/ A pair of tickets to see the WWE "Royal Rumble" (back for the 1st time in 20 years) on January 29th, at the Alamodome. -Tickets are on sale NOW 

Mon-Fri @ 9A: A pair of tickets to all 3 days of the Alamo City Comic Con October 28th, 29th, & 30th, at the Henry B. Convention Center. 

-Ticket are available now 

Listen to Jill to win: 

Mon-Fri @ 10A: On Sale NOW/ A pair of tickets to see the WWE "Royal Rumble" (back for the 1st time in 20 years) on January 29th, at the Alamodome. -Tickets are on sale NOW

Mon-Fri at the top of the hour at 11a & 1p: Listen for the sound of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to spell “Anniversary” at BB-gunpoint. Then be caller number 9 at 470-K-I-S-S to win your tickets to the Billy Madison Show Listener Bash Featuring Drowning Pool on Friday, November 18th at the Aztec Theatre. Presented by 99.5 KISS. - Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks APP 

 

Mon-Fri @ 2P: A pair of tickets to Six Flags Fiesta Texas to check out Fright Fest- Compliments of Coke! 

-Save $5 when you bring a can of Coca-Cola- Just present your can at the ticket booths to save.

 

Listen to Randy to win: 

 

Mon-Fri at the top of the hour at 3p, 5p, and 7p: Listen for the sound of Nard from the Billy Madison Show trying to spell “Anniversary” at BB-gunpoint. Then be caller number 9 at 470-K-I-S-S to win your tickets to the Billy Madison Show Listener Bash Featuring Drowning Pool on Friday, November 18th at the Aztec Theatre. Presented by 99.5 KISS. - Bonus chances to win on the KISSRocks APP 

 

Mon- Fri @ 4P: On Sale NOW/ A pair of tickets to see the WWE "Royal Rumble" (back for the 1st time in 20 years) on January 29th, at the Alamodome. -Tickets are on sale NOW  

 

Mon- Fri @ 6P: A pair of tickets to all 3 days of the Alamo City Comic Con October 28th, 29th, & 30th, at the Henry B. Convention Center. -Ticket are available now 

______________________________________________________________________________________________ 

ONLINE CONTESTS: 

Every week throughout football season: Win a $25 McDonald's Arch card in the KISS Pigskin Picks... 

10/14-10/25: Enter to win a pair of tickets to all 3 days of the Alamo City Comic Con October 28th, 29th, & 30th, at the Henry B. Convention Center. 

10/14 10am-10/23: Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Green Day on March 5th, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston. Tickets are now on sale 

On the KISSrocks App: 

10/14-11/18 12N: Your “Bonus Chance” to win your tickets to the Billy Madison Show Listener Bash Featuring Drowning Pool on Friday, November 18th at the Aztec Theatre. Presented by 99.5 KISS.

