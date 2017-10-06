Now Playing
Posted: October 03, 2017

99.5 KISS & Bud Light Present 

The Billy Madison Show’s 6th Anniversary Listener Bash

By Jennifer Schultz

99.5 KISS and Bud Light Present The Billy Madison Show’s 6th Anniversary Listener Bash Featuring Hell’s Belles and more

Saturday, November 11th, at The Empire Theatre!

Limited amount of tickets available for sale- get yours now!

