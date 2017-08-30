Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99.5 KISS FM
Last Song Played
The Concert Authority

Posted: August 29, 2017

Join Us Today...

Comments

By Jennifer Schultz

99.5 KISS, The San Antonio Food Bank, and H.E.B. will be collecting donations to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Join us at HEB at 281 and 1604 (18140 San Pedro in the Northwoods Shopping Center) Thursday 8/31 from 8am-1pm to make your donation!

Here is the list of most needed donation items:

  • Water
  • Can goods
  • Dry snacks
  • Cereal
  • Shelf stable juice 
  • Peanut butter
  • Bread 
  • Crackers 
  • Bleach 
  • Buckets 
  • All-purpose cleaner 
  • Paper towel 
  • Plates utensils 
  • Sponges
  • Personal hygiene 
  • First aid 
  • Monetary Donations also accepted

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

995KissRocks Instagram


CPS Work Zone Safety

CPS Work Zone Safety

Drive slowly and pay attention in CPS Energy work zones. Safety matters.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation