Here’s How To Win...

5TH ANNUAL BUD LIGHT RIVER CITY ROCKFEST ON SATURDAY, MAY 27, 2017

Two Main Stages Will Accommodate Large Lineup of National Bands During Memorial Day Weekend Outdoor Rock Festival at the AT&T Center

Godsmack, The Offspring, Papa Roach, Three Days Grace and More Join 20-Band Lineup

Tickets On-Sale December 16 at 10 a.m.

For the first time ever, the Memorial Day Weekend outdoor concert will feature two main stages for the biggest names in rock music, with a third stage also featuring national acts. The Bud Light River City Rockfest is an annual celebration of rock music, the largest festival of its kind in South Texas and part of the 2017 “World’s Loudest Month” festival series.

The fifth annual Bud Light River City Rockfest lineup will include some of the biggest names in rock music, including Def Leppard, Godsmack, The Offspring, Papa Roach, Three Days Grace, The Pretty Reckless, Taking Back Sunday, Buckcherry, In Flames, Black Stone Cherry, Rival Sons, Norma Jean, Fozzy, Dorothy, Kyng, Wage War, Badflower and Goodbye June. Additional bands will be announced at a later date.

The Bud Light River City Rockfest has grown in attendance in each of the past four years, drawing 14,100 in 2013 and hosting more than 27,800 screaming fans at last year’s event. To accommodate continued growth in its landmark fifth year, River City Rockfest has expanded its footprint for 2017, allowing for an enhanced festival atmosphere and exceptional experience for rock fans in San Antonio. In addition, the 2017 festival will have two main stages to harbor some of the biggest and baddest names in rock music.

Adding to the entertainment experience for a second straight year will be circus sideshow revue Hellzapoppin. The stunt show extravaganza includes a smorgasbord of dark artists, including a fire breather, a sword swallower, and an acrobat.

Limited General Admission tickets and Premium Packages will be available for presale starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. General Admission tickets and Premium Packages will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at RiverCityRockfest.com, Ticketmaster.com and the AT&T Center Box Office.

General Admission tickets will start at $59.50 and three levels of Premium Packages will be offered, starting at $150. To take advantage of discounted prices during the exclusive presale, ending Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. while supplies last, sign up for the River City Rockfest e-newsletter, Rockfest All-Access. Discount pricing for military is also available. A limited number of folding chairs will be allowed into the festival grounds, and those wishing to bring one to the event must reserve a chair pass, free of charge.

Rockstar, Promoter and Roadie Premium Packages are available for the 2017 Bud Light River City Rockfest, with each offering exclusive viewing areas of both main stages, a dedicated entrance to the festival site, complimentary parking, and a commemorative laminated credential. Rockstar and Promoter Package ticket holders will also receive exclusive access to the Premium Hospitality Lounge, private restrooms, an exclusive River City Rockfest t-shirt, live feed of select performances, charging stations, and access to a cash bar. Rockstar Package buyers will enjoy 10 complimentary beverages and will be provided lunch and dinner, as well as an official River City Rockfest poster. For a full list of amenities, visit RiverCityRockfest.com.

*Additional fees may apply