Posted: August 16, 2017

Here’s How To Win...

Ready to BLOW THIS TOWN!! (Take that anyway you want...)

By Jennifer Schultz

Listen to 99.5 KISS and you could score one of these trips:

Week 1- 9/18-9/22:    Rob Zombie with Marilyn Manson LIVE at Rock Allegiance in New Jersey on 10/7/17 

Week 2- 9/25-9/29:    NIN with A Perfect Circle LIVE in Sacramento at the Aftershock Festival on 10/21/17

 

Week 3- 10/2-10/6    Dallas Football LIVE in Philadelphia on 11/19/17

Week 4- 10/9-10/13 Foo Fighters at the Voodoo Music Festival in New Orleans 10/27-10/29*  (*exact date tbd)

Week 5- 10/16-10/20:  Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in San Bernardino 11/4-11/5/17

Week 6- 10/23-10/27:  The San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State LIVE in Oakland on 2/10/18

 

Listen EVERY WEEKDAY at the Top of  EVERY HOUR from 6AM to 7PM for Nard to tell you  in his own unique way  to Call Now to BLOW THIS TOWN!

Then be caller number #9 at 470-K-I-S-S to instantly win a limited edition KISS "Blow This Town" shirt AND get qualified for the week's Grand Prize trip!

 

Want MORE chances to WIN?

Get your Bonus chance to win by clicking on the "Blow This Town" tab on the KISSRocks App!

 

*Now here’s the stuff the lawyers make us say:  

All winners MUST BE 21 or older, MUST be able to travel on dates as specified below and in rules, and MUST have a credit card for hotel incidentals

- Rob Zombie/ Manson on Sat. 10/7/17- you MUST be able to travel 10/7/17-10/8/17

- NIN/ A Perfect Circle on Sat. 10/21- you MUST be able to travel 10/21/17-10/22/17

- Dallas Football on Sun. 11/19/17- you MUST be able to travel 11/19/17-11/20/17

- Foo Fighters 10/27/17-10/29/17- you MUST be able to travel within these dates 10/27/17-10/29/17 (*exact date of Foo Fighter performance is tbd)

- Ozzfest meets Knotfest Sat. & Sun. 11/4/17 & 11/5/17- You MUST be able to travel 11/4/17-11/6/17

- San Antonio Spurs 2/10/18- you MUST be able to travel 2/10/18-2/11/18

-Check out the contest rules HERE...  

