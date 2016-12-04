Now Playing
Posted: November 30, 2016

Here's How to Win

Comments

99.5 KISS welcomes Guns N Rose to the Alamodome September 8th.

-Tickets are on sale NOW

Here's how to score your free tickets from us...

12/10-12/11: All weekend, we've got your tickets on the New Improved KISSRocks App. Make sure you turn on alerts because you’ll know exactly when the next giveaway is.


Don’t have the App? It’s free, download it now in the i-tunes or Google Play store

12/12-12/16: Listen all week at 9am, 11am, & 6pm to win your tickets!

