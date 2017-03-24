Details here...

Metallica’s looking for some amazing bands each from five different cities, and 99.5 KISS is helping them identify the best from San Antonio. Ten finalists, including two from our city, will make it to the final voting on Metallica.com. The final winner must be available to play ALL five shows.

Submit your band here!

Voting begins April 5th

The opening band will be the first of three bands on for these five stadium shows, either before Avenged Sevenfold or Volbeat on each night. Metallica will cover your expenses for you, your band, and your gear to go from your home city to Boston (Foxborough, MA) to start your five city tour, and to all the other dates and back home! Every one of these shows will be sold out and a once in a life time experience!

Rules:

Must be able to play all 5 shows with the same band and crew personnel.

The tour will help cover your travel/gear expenses within reason

We reserve the right to review the results of the poll to ensure that everyone is voting fairly.

You must follow directions and rules provided to you by Metallica management, crew, and venue/band security. Please be considerate of the staff and other bands; proper conduct will be expected.

· Metallica management & crew reserve the right to send you home for any reason at any time.