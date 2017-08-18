Congrats to the winners...

By Jennifer Schultz

Congrats to the 2017 Margarita Pour Off winners:

Grand Champion- Jack Rabbit

Runner Up- Two Step Restaurant and Cantina

People’s Choice- Perfect 10

Best Decorated- Sheraton Gunter Hotel

Presented by Missions Care

Saturday September 23rd, at Wolff Stadium.

Live music, great food, and enjoy the BEST margaritas in SA!

*Sponsored by Don Ramon Tequila, Bud Light, Tequiponch, and the Margarita Man

Tickets are going on sale Friday 8/25

The 1st 500 tickets sold at all Don’s and Ben’s locations will be half price- only $10!!

All 1/2 price tickets will be purchased ONLY at Don’s & Ben’s locations while supplies last (only 500 available at $10 price)

Advance tickets are $15 & $20 day of at the gate

Must be 21 & up to attend event (ID required for entry)

More details here